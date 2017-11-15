Edition:
Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.BO)

ADAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

204.20INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs202.95
Open
Rs219.70
Day's High
Rs219.70
Day's Low
Rs201.00
Volume
146,892
Avg. Vol
141,139
52-wk High
Rs237.10
52-wk Low
Rs51.10

About

Adani Transmission Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil. It owns, operates and maintains approximately 5,050 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, ranging from 400 kilovolts to 765 kilovolts, with a total... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs186,857.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,099.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.52 16.44
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.59 10.62
ROE: -- 17.02 14.20

Latest News about ADAI.BO

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Nov 15

Nov 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19595.90 NSE 39382.70 ============= TOTAL 58978.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

15 Nov 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍completes stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission

* Says ‍completes 100 pct stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Nov 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure

* Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

* Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service

* Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis

* Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 31

Jul 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14837.20 NSE 64758.70 ============= TOTAL 79595.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees

17 Jul 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 6

Jul 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16091.50 NSE 51645.90 ============= TOTAL 67737.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

06 Jul 2017
