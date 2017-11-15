TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Nov 15 Nov 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19595.90 NSE 39382.70 ============= TOTAL 58978.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍completes stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission * Says ‍completes 100 pct stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure * Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​ * Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service * Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis * Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion

BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls * June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees