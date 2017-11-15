Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.BO)
204.20INR
3:46pm IST
Rs1.25 (+0.62%)
Rs202.95
Rs219.70
Rs219.70
Rs201.00
146,892
141,139
Rs237.10
Rs51.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs186,857.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,099.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.52
|16.44
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.59
|10.62
|ROE:
|--
|17.02
|14.20
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Nov 15
Nov 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19595.90 NSE 39382.70 ============= TOTAL 58978.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure completes stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission
* Says completes 100 pct stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Adani Transmission enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure
* Says entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
* Says executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service
* Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis
* Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion
BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 31
Jul 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14837.20 NSE 64758.70 ============= TOTAL 79595.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 6
Jul 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16091.50 NSE 51645.90 ============= TOTAL 67737.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA