Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)

ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

228.90INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.25 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs226.65
Open
Rs228.75
Day's High
Rs231.00
Day's Low
Rs226.00
Volume
2,044,336
Avg. Vol
922,924
52-wk High
Rs232.30
52-wk Low
Rs39.85

Adani Transmission Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil. It owns, operates and maintains approximately 5,050 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, ranging from 400 kilovolts to 765 kilovolts, with a total... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs186,857.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,099.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure

* Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

* Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service

* Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis

* Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission to consider raising funds via issue of securities

* Says to consider issue of ncds on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017

