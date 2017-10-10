Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
228.90INR
3:45pm IST
Rs2.25 (+0.99%)
Rs226.65
Rs228.75
Rs231.00
Rs226.00
2,044,336
922,924
Rs232.30
Rs39.85
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs186,857.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,099.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Adani Transmission enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure
* Says entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
* Says executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service
* Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis
* Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion
BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees
BRIEF-Adani Transmission to consider raising funds via issue of securities
* Says to consider issue of ncds on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
