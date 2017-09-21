Edition:
India

Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)

ADAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

30.45INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+4.82%)
Prev Close
Rs29.05
Open
Rs29.25
Day's High
Rs30.75
Day's Low
Rs29.10
Volume
11,771,082
Avg. Vol
9,689,244
52-wk High
Rs46.35
52-wk Low
Rs23.15

Chart for

About

Adani Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing electric power generation by coal-based thermal power plants and coal trading. Its business activity is undertaken at Mundra Thermal Power Plant of the Company in Gujarat and Thermal Power Plant of its subsidiaries at Tiroda (Maharashtra), at Kawai... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.94
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs119,372.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,856.94
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about ADAN.NS

BRIEF-Adani Power says shareholders, creditors approved scheme of arrangement with Adani Power (Mundra)

* Equity shareholders, secured creditors & unsecured creditors approved scheme of arrangement between co and Adani Power (Mundra) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fBqJl5) Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

MEDIA-Two Adani Power units secure over 1/3rd of Coal India's coal at auction - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Adani Power June-qtr consol loss widens

* June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.54 billion rupees versus loss of 2.33 billion rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adani Power says approached lenders for NOC for approval of demerger of Mundra power plant to unit

* Board approved demerger of Mundra Power 4620 MW undertaking to a subsidiary of the Adani Power with associated assets and liabilities

11 Jul 2017

MEDIA-No bailout for India's Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Adani Power explores possible remedial measures for long term sustainability of Mundra plant

* Engaged with stakeholders,including GUVNL,for remedial measures for long term sustainability of Mundra plant; exploring various options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Adani Power approves slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking

* Approved slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking to unit Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jun 2017

MEDIA-India's Adani Power urges Gujarat govt to bail out Mundra power plant - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Adani Power to consider slump sale of Mundra Power generating business

* Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited

01 Jun 2017

MEDIA-India's Adani Power, Tata Power trim supplies to Gujarat as tariff ruling skews cost - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

12 May 2017
» More ADAN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates