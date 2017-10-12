Edition:
India

Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.65INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs54.25
Open
Rs54.25
Day's High
Rs54.80
Day's Low
Rs53.50
Volume
2,370,393
Avg. Vol
3,379,801
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

Chart for

About

Andhra Bank (the Bank) is an India-based bank. The Bank operates through four segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank offers various products and services, which include deposits and accounts, loans, credit cards, debit cards, travel cards, online payment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,015.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 872.80
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ADBK.NS

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees

* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees

12 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4

Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme

04 Oct 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3

Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.

* Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11

* Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 6

Sep 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15535.40 NSE 60487.00 ============= TOTAL 76022.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

06 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 22

Aug 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16442.50 NSE 60912.60 ============= TOTAL 77355.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

22 Aug 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 22

Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd

22 Aug 2017

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago

04 Aug 2017
» More ADBK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates