Edition:
India

Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.95INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.35 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs125.60
Open
Rs126.40
Day's High
Rs129.80
Day's Low
Rs125.20
Volume
4,877,150
Avg. Vol
5,079,525
52-wk High
Rs160.70
52-wk Low
Rs58.35

Chart for

About

Adani Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated infrastructure company with businesses spanning coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multi-modal logistics, power generation, and transmission and gas distribution. Its segments include Trading, Power, Port, Agro, Mining, City Gas... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs135,771.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,099.81
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

Latest News about ADEL.NS

BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises shares fall on protests against Australia project

** Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 4.7 pct to 117.6 rupees in early trade

09 Oct 2017

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

08 Oct 2017

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

07 Oct 2017

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

07 Oct 2017

Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March

MUMBAI India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

03 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March

MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

03 Oct 2017

Adani aims to tie-up funding for Australia project by March

MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

03 Oct 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 21

Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects India Ltd

21 Sep 2017

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine - paper

MELBOURNE Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

03 Sep 2017

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine -paper

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

03 Sep 2017
» More ADEL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates