Edition:
India

Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA (ADH.CS)

ADH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

43.25MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null0.35 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
null42.90
Open
null42.75
Day's High
null43.69
Day's Low
null42.75
Volume
218,367
Avg. Vol
230,398
52-wk High
null57.00
52-wk Low
null35.90

Chart for

About

Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA, formerly known as Groupe Addoha Douja Promotion SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is a real estate operator which deals with various real estate programs. The Company's principal activities include the construction, development and marketing of real... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): 14,692.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 322.56
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 5.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about ADH.CS

BRIEF-Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha reports H1 net result group share of 561‍​ million dirhams

* OPERATING CASH FLOW AT END OF JUNE 2017 WAS AROUND MAD 1.4 BLN‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fW0PZB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

29 Sep 2017
» More ADH.CS News

Earnings vs. Estimates