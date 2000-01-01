Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)
ADHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,809.00ZAc
6:08pm IST
Change (% chg)
-16.00 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
1,825.00
Open
1,801.00
Day's High
1,811.00
Day's Low
1,791.00
Volume
109,498
Avg. Vol
649,208
52-wk High
2,100.00
52-wk Low
1,520.00
About
Advtech Limited is engaged in the provision of education, training and staff placement within South Africa. Its segments include Schools, Tertiary and Resourcing. The Schools segment offers pre-primary, primary and secondary education. The School segment includes CrawfordSchools, Trinityhouse, Centurus Colleges, Abbotts College,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R9,880.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|544.37
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.