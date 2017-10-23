Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA (ADI.CS)
ADI.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
257.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
257.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null3.00 (+1.18%)
null3.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
null254.00
null254.00
Open
null250.05
null250.05
Day's High
null258.00
null258.00
Day's Low
null250.05
null250.05
Volume
17,009
17,009
Avg. Vol
45,894
45,894
52-wk High
null315.00
null315.00
52-wk Low
null85.00
null85.00
About
Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA, formerly Alliances Developpement Immobiliere SA, is a Morocco-based company specialized in the field of construction and real estate services. It is engaged in the development, building, marketing and managing of commercial and residential assets, as well as tourist property. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|3,124.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12.65
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09