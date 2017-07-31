Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)
ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
147.15INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs148.90
Open
Rs148.90
Day's High
Rs150.10
Day's Low
Rs145.00
Volume
348,302
Avg. Vol
387,369
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85
About
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, formerly Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited, is a fashion and lifestyle company. The Company is engaged in providing branded fashion apparels and accessories, and the retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in stores. It operates through two segments: Madura Fashion &... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs125,429.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|771.64
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs for an amount of upto 12.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts March-qtr profit
May 12 India's Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd: