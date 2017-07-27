Edition:
India

Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)

ADN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$19.41
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,293
52-wk High
$20.12
52-wk Low
$16.82

Chart for

About

Acadian Timber Corp. is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Company owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (New Brunswick Timberlands), approximately 299,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (Maine... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $322.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.73
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 5.71

Financials

Latest News about ADN.TO

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

* Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Acadian Timber says Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
» More ADN.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates