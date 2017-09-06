Edition:
Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€140.00
Open
€140.30
Day's High
€140.70
Day's Low
€139.80
Volume
68,640
Avg. Vol
67,541
52-wk High
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81

Aeroports de Paris SA is a France-based airport group. Its business activities are focused on Airport, Group Expertises, Cargo, Route Development and Real Estate sectors. The Company operates three commercial airports located in near Paris, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. It also manages 10... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,433.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 98.96
Dividend: 1.94
Yield (%): 1.94

Financials

Latest News about ADP.PA

UPDATE 1-France starts asset sales drive with Engie placement

PARIS, Sept 6 The French government has sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy scarce cash from non-strategic, mature industries to an innovation fund.

06 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-France's Vinci ready to invest more in Paris airports

* Shares fall but Vinci still outperforming this year (Recasts with CEO comments on ADP)

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO

July 28 Vinci CEO Xavier Huillard tells a news conference:

28 Jul 2017

France's CDC would look "with interest" at state's Paris airport stake

PARIS, July 8 French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots will consider buying a stake in the Aeroports de Paris (ADP) if the state reduces its stake in the airport operator, CDC head Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview on Saturday. The French government has said that it will begin reducing its corporate holdings in the coming months to finance a new fund for investments in innovation.

08 Jul 2017

Bouygues deal to build Tehran airport terminal cancelled

PARIS, May 5 A preliminary deal signed by Bouygues last year to build and run a new terminal at Tehran's Khomeini airport has been cancelled, a spokesman for the French construction group said on Friday.

05 May 2017
