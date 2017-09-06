UPDATE 1-France starts asset sales drive with Engie placement PARIS, Sept 6 The French government has sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy scarce cash from non-strategic, mature industries to an innovation fund.

UPDATE 2-France's Vinci ready to invest more in Paris airports * Shares fall but Vinci still outperforming this year (Recasts with CEO comments on ADP)

BRIEF-Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO July 28 Vinci CEO Xavier Huillard tells a news conference:

France's CDC would look "with interest" at state's Paris airport stake PARIS, July 8 French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots will consider buying a stake in the Aeroports de Paris (ADP) if the state reduces its stake in the airport operator, CDC head Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview on Saturday. The French government has said that it will begin reducing its corporate holdings in the coming months to finance a new fund for investments in innovation.