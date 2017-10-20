UPDATE 2-ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Shares of Dutch insurer ASR spiked in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.

ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Shares of Dutch insurer ASR jumped briefly in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.

BRIEF-Aegon announces share repurchase to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends * Announces repurchase of shares to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends

Insurance veteran Cowdery raising money for Bermuda fund: sources NEW YORK/LONDON British insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery is raising money for a fourth investment vehicle, at the same time as his third, U.S.-focused fund is being wound down and its sole asset put up for sale, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

Insurance veteran Cowdery raising money for Bermuda fund-sources NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 10 British insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery is raising money for a fourth investment vehicle, at the same time as his third, U.S.-focused fund is being wound down and its sole asset put up for sale, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer Aegon lifts profit, capital position AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday beat market forecasts with a 23 percent increase in underlying pretax profit and said it had boosted its capital buffer.

BRIEF-Aegon Q2 income before tax returns to profit at 757 million euros, beating Reuters poll * Q2 SALES EUR ‍​3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Aegon to divest its business in Ireland * AGREED TO SELL AEGON IRELAND PLC TO AGER BERMUDA HOLDING LTD

BRIEF-Aegon to sell Unirobe Meeus Groep * ‍HAS AGREED TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP (UMG) TO AON GROEP NEDERLAND FOR EUR 295 MILLION​