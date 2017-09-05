Edition:
India

Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

234.95INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.80 (+5.29%)
Prev Close
Rs223.15
Open
Rs227.00
Day's High
Rs236.00
Day's Low
Rs222.50
Volume
810,837
Avg. Vol
349,230
52-wk High
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60

Chart for

About

Aegis Logistics Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in providing logistics and supply chain services to the oil, gas and chemical industry. The Company is engaged in the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products, and storage and warehousing of products,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,523.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 334.00
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

Latest News about AEGS.NS

BRIEF-India's Aegis Logistics June qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 404.1 million rupees versus profit 275.1 million rupees year ago

05 Sep 2017
» More AEGS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates