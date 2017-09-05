BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN * GOGOLD RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR US$80 MILLION

Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction TORONTO With a plump $3.1 billion pile of cash, Newmont Mining Corp is mulling a sweeter dividend to attract a broader shareholder base, a move that makes it an outlier in the still recovering gold sector.

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27 * Agnico Eagle reports second quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; nunavut projects advancing on schedule and budget; positive exploration results at multiple projects

BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program * Amex Exploration Inc- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has informed company of its decision to let its option to acquire 51% of Perron Property Lapse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sonoro receives Chipriona sale proceeds from Agnico Eagle * Has received balance of $4 million proceeds from Agnico Sonora, a unit of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited