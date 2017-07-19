Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)
AENA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
151.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Aena SME SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. The Company’s activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
UPDATE 2-Spain's Aena says state shareholder prevented a bid for Abertis
MADRID, July 19 Spanish airports operator Aena was prevented by its state shareholder Enaire from making a bid for toll-road concessions company Abertis, the company said on Wednesday.
Spain's King Felipe says post-Brexit trade barriers should be minimal
LONDON Britain's planned exit from the European Union is creating uncertainty for businesses and Brexit negotiations should seek to reduce this as well as minimising future trade barriers, Spain's King Felipe said on Thursday.