AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)
AFEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,417.00ZAc
8:19pm IST
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
10,414.00
Open
10,400.00
Day's High
10,656.00
Day's Low
10,400.00
Volume
109,233
Avg. Vol
211,973
52-wk High
12,186.00
52-wk Low
9,250.00
About
AECI Limited is a South Africa-based explosives and specialty chemicals company. The Company is engaged in providing products and services to a range of customers in the mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The Company operates through three segments: Explosives, which consists of mainly the manufacture of commercial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R12,779.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|124.83
|Dividend:
|138.00
|Yield (%):
|4.19