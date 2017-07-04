Edition:
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd (AFHJ.J)

AFHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

702.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
705.00
Open
708.00
Day's High
708.00
Day's Low
692.00
Volume
438,631
Avg. Vol
1,123,589
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
550.00

About

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited is a financial services company. The Company is in the business of creating, growing and protecting clients' wealth and managing their financial risk, assisting its individual clients in securing their financial well-being. It offers integrated retirement, investment, life and insurance... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R9,376.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,341.43
Dividend: 23.00
Yield (%): 5.72

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as CFO

* Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Moses Kgosana as chairman

* ‍Retirement of non-executive chairman of board, Sello Moloko, with effect from 31 August 2017​

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes sees FY HEPS between 52.5 - 55.2 cents

* Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago

30 May 2017
