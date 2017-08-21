Edition:
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

AFXG.DE on Xetra

45.04EUR
4:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
€44.87
Open
€44.90
Day's High
€45.34
Day's Low
€44.90
Volume
13,358
Avg. Vol
91,276
52-wk High
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and...

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,114.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 89.44
Dividend: 0.42
Yield (%): 0.91

BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec: ‍acquisition of Veracity Innovations​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF VERACITY INNOVATIONS, LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

21 Aug 2017

Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss: Bloomberg

Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc  is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG , Bloomberg reported.

06 Jun 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

30 May 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 EBIT up 26 pct

* Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent)

10 May 2017
