African Oxygen Ltd (AFXJ.J)
AFXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,425.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
2,425.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
14.00 (+0.58%)
14.00 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
2,411.00
2,411.00
Open
2,437.00
2,437.00
Day's High
2,437.00
2,437.00
Day's Low
2,390.00
2,390.00
Volume
50,499
50,499
Avg. Vol
232,471
232,471
52-wk High
2,469.00
2,469.00
52-wk Low
1,780.00
1,780.00
About
African Oxygen Limited (Afrox) distributes a range of welding consumables, automation equipment and machines. The Company's segments include Atmospheric Gases, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Hard Goods and Emerging Africa. The Atmospheric Gases segment includes industrial gases, including dissolved acetylene, oxygen, nitrogen,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R8,228.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|342.85
|Dividend:
|46.00
|Yield (%):
|4.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09