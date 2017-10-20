Edition:
India

AGF Management Ltd (AGFb.TO)

AGFb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.14
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
174,875
52-wk High
$8.29
52-wk Low
$4.96

Chart for

About

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset. Its fundamental... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.50
Market Cap(Mil.): $642.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 79.65
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 3.97

Financials

Latest News about AGFb.TO

BRIEF-‍AGF Management Ltd announces settlement with Westwood Holdings Group​

* AGF Management Ltd - ‍Westwood has made a payment to AGF in order to resolve matters​ with co

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Westwood holdings, ‍AGF and Patricia Perez-Coutts say they have resolved AGF and Westwood actions​

* Westwood Holdings Group Inc - ‍AGF, co, Patricia Perez-Coutts, related parties announce they have resolved AGF and Westwood actions​

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AGF reports $35.3 bln total fee-earning assets under management

* AGF Management Ltd - ‍reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.3 billion as at September 30, 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AGF Management Q3 EPS C$0.15 from continuing operations

* AGF Management Limited reports third quarter 2017 financial results

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AGF says has $35 bln assets under management as of August

* Total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.0 billion as at August 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AGF Management says ‍Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers

* AGF Management Limited confirms changes to Smith & Williamson prospective merger

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AGF Management confirms that Smith & Williamson and Rathbone Brothers are in merger talks

* AGF Management Ltd ‍responds to media reports in U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson​

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AGF reports July 2017 assets under management

* AGF Management Ltd - ‍total AUM $34 billion at July 31 versus $34.7 billion at June 30​​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AGF welcomes Regina Chi as vice-president and portfolio manager of emerging markets

* AGF welcomes Regina Chi as vice-president and portfolio manager, AGF emerging markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-AGF reports termination of harmony non-traditional pool

* Announced termination of harmony non-traditional pool on or about september 25, 2017

14 Jul 2017
» More AGFb.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) $50.01 --
Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF_pa.TO) $23.05 --
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK.N) $476.62 -0.17
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) $53.12 +0.27
Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) $34.46 +0.45
T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.OQ) $96.86 --

Earnings vs. Estimates