Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)
AGRO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
512.80INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.70 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs515.50
Open
Rs514.05
Day's High
Rs517.00
Day's Low
Rs510.05
Volume
3,739
Avg. Vol
8,893
52-wk High
Rs609.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.50
About
Agro Tech Foods Limited is engaged in the business of marketing food and food ingredients to consumers and institutional customers. The Company offers its products under various categories, which include edible oils and sprays; snacks; soups, puddings and desserts; spreads, and meals and meal enhancers. The Company's brands... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,929.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.37
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Agro Tech Foods June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit after tax 65 million rupees versus profit 58.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Agro Tech Foods March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter PAT 73 million rupees versus profit 72.2 million rupees year ago