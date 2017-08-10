BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10 * AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. * Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc.

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility * Agt Food And Ingredients Inc. Announces equity stake in canest transit inc. And terminal facility

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28 * Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

