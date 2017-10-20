Edition:
Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (AGUA.MX)

AGUA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

28.88MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$28.83
Open
$27.65
Day's High
$28.91
Day's Low
$27.65
Volume
691,666
Avg. Vol
320,611
52-wk High
$33.49
52-wk Low
$21.00

Chart for

About

Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of construction supplies and fixtures for water management. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Individual solutions and Comprehensive solutions. The Individual solutions division offers equipment for water... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $13,731.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 486.23
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 1.31

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates