Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)

AHFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs169.75
Open
Rs171.70
Day's High
Rs171.70
Day's Low
Rs166.25
Volume
112,157
Avg. Vol
62,017
52-wk High
Rs249.15
52-wk Low
Rs116.30

About

Ashiana Housing Limited is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The Company operates through the Real Estate Business segment. The Company's projects include comfort homes project, senior living project, care homes project and retail project. Its comfort homes projects include Treehouse Residences... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,671.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 102.35
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about AHFN.NS

BRIEF-Ashiana Housing enters MoU for development of group housing project

* Says MoU with Pune based developer for development of group housing project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQKHbw Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Ashiana Housing gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs

Aug 30 Ashiana Housing Ltd * Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Aug 2017
