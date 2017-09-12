Edition:
Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

AHT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,879.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,941,756
52-wk High
1,921.00
52-wk Low
1,202.00

About

Ashtead Group plc is an equipment rental company. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a range of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company's segments include Sunbelt and A-Plant. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The Company operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,210.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 499.23
Dividend: 22.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about AHT.L

UPDATE 2-Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools

* Shares rise as much as 9 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

12 Sep 2017

Ashtead sees increased demand from Hurricane Harvey, Irma clean up

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UK industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead buys CRS Contractors for C$275m

* Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m

19 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead's annual profit rises 7 pct

13 Jun 2017

Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead's annual profit rises 7 pct

13 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates