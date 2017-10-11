Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)
12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a non-bank lender. The Company provides residential and commercial mortgages that lends in urban centers in Canada. Its mortgages are secured by all types of residential, multi-residential and commercial real property located in Canada. Its investment objectives are to preserve its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$399.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|33.14
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|7.30
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices
Oct 11 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices continued to rally on signs that markets are gradually tightening.
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $25 mln public offering of common shares
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $25 million public offering of common shares
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces increase to bought deal financing
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $20 mln public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces $20 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures