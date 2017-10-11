Edition:
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)

AI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.21
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,770
52-wk High
$12.50
52-wk Low
$11.20

About

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a non-bank lender. The Company provides residential and commercial mortgages that lends in urban centers in Canada. Its mortgages are secured by all types of residential, multi-residential and commercial real property located in Canada. Its investment objectives are to preserve its... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): $399.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 33.14
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 7.30

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices

Oct 11 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices continued to rally on signs that markets are gradually tightening.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing

* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces increase to bought deal financing

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $25 mln public offering of common shares

* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $25 million public offering of common shares

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces increase to bought deal financing

* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $20 mln public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces $20 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

24 May 2017
