AIA Engineering Ltd (AIAE.BO)
AIAE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,396.70INR
3:26pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
AIA Engineering Limited manufactures and markets a range of high chromium consumable wear parts (mill internals). The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which entails designing and choosing the high-chrome alloy composition in relation to the end application. The Company produces a range of... (more)
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|P/E (TTM):
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's AIA Engineering June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 723.3 million rupees versus 793.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-AIA Engineering March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit 2.51 billion rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.