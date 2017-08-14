Edition:
AIA Engineering Ltd (AIAE.NS)

AIAE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,405.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,407.55
Open
Rs1,415.00
Day's High
Rs1,415.00
Day's Low
Rs1,397.00
Volume
24,941
Avg. Vol
45,451
52-wk High
Rs1,675.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.90

AIA Engineering Limited manufactures and markets a range of high chromium consumable wear parts (mill internals). The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which entails designing and choosing the high-chrome alloy composition in relation to the end application. The Company produces a range of... (more)

Overall

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about AIAE.NS

BRIEF-India's AIA Engineering June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 723.3 million rupees versus 793.5 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AIA Engineering March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit 2.51 billion rupees year ago

25 May 2017
