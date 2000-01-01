African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd (AILJ.J)
AILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
751.00ZAc
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited is a Mauritius-based investment holding company. The Company is focused on investing in financial services distribution businesses, to take strategic equity stakes in underlying financial services product providers and to acquire majority or significant minority interests in non-financ... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|5.49
|16.44
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|19.98
|10.62
|ROE:
|--
|20.04
|14.20
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.