Edition:
India

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

AIPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,814.80ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

34.80 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
5,780.00
Open
5,710.00
Day's High
5,949.00
Day's Low
5,710.00
Volume
45,873
Avg. Vol
105,487
52-wk High
6,794.00
52-wk Low
4,301.00

Chart for

About

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited is a healthcare company. The Company is a pharmaceutical manufacturer, which manufactures, markets and distributes a range of healthcare products, and supplies to both the private and public sectors of the market. The Company's segments include Over the Counter (OTC), Consumer, Prescription and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): R10,597.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.75
Dividend: 76.00
Yield (%): 2.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about AIPJ.J

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

13 Sep 2017

South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings

JOHANNESBURG South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram will buy contact lenses, surgical and skincare products supplier Genop Holdings, it said on Tuesday, a deal that gives it a company with 400 million rand ($31 million) in annual sales.

12 Sep 2017

South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram will buy contact lenses, surgical and skincare products supplier Genop Holdings, it said on Tuesday, a deal that gives it a company with 400 million rand ($31 million) in annual sales.

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says increase of 7% in FY turnover to 5,936 mln rand

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 76 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings sees FY HEPS between 310 cents and 313 cents

* SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 310 CENTS AND 313 CENTS PER SHARE, INCREASE OF BETWEEN 36% AND 37% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram expects FY HEPS to be not less than 297.3 cents

* Company expects EPS and HEPS for year ended 30 June 2017 to be not less than 324.5 cents and 297.3 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Jul 2017
» More AIPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates