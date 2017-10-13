German stocks - Factors to watch on October 13 FRANKFURT, Oct 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

UPDATE 1-FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident * Affected engines used on 60 pct of A380s globally - analyst

FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident SINGAPORE, Oct 13 U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad SINGAPORE Emirates is open to cooperation with rival Etihad Airways in areas including procurement, its president Tim Clark said on Wednesday, adding a full merger between the pair was unlikely but up to the owners.

UPDATE 3-Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad * Unsure about aircraft orders at Dubai Airshow -Clark (Adds Etihad Airways comment)

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture * Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley stake in Air-France KLM rises above 5 pct - AMF * Morgan Stanley, via its subsidiaries, owns 5.13 percent in Air France KLM capital, has 4.08 percent in voting rights - French markets regulator AMF Further company coverage:

BRIEF-France says parts of ruptured Air France A380 engine spotted Oct 5 French air investigation agency says missing parts of ruptured Air France A380 engine spotted in Greenland