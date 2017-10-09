Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)
AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
L'Air Liquide S.A. (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company's segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€44,624.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|428.05
|Dividend:
|2.36
|Yield (%):
|2.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
