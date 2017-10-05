Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)
10.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€10.64
--
--
--
--
1,873,134
€11.59
€3.03
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,239.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|112.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser
* ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C Source text - http://bit.ly/2xiQIsj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance
FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.
Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance
FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.
UPDATE 2-Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance
* Scraps plan after resistance from US foreign investment board (Adds comment on foot-dragging by CFIUS on Chinese investments)
BRIEF-Aixtron receives order for AIX G5+ platform
* RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Trump to decide on China-backed buyout of U.S. chipmaker
President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether to block a Chinese-backed private equity firm from buying a U.S. chipmaker, putting his economic and diplomatic relations with China under a spotlight. | Video
Chinese-backed fund to ask Trump for U.S. deal approval -sources
Sept 1 A China-backed private equity fund will seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump - sources
A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump: sources
A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
REFILE-China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump -sources
Aug 29 A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.