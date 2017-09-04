Edition:
Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)

AJPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,172.20INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-23.35 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs1,195.55
Open
Rs1,204.10
Day's High
Rs1,204.10
Day's Low
Rs1,163.00
Volume
126,254
Avg. Vol
188,972
52-wk High
Rs2,060.10
52-wk Low
Rs1,120.05

About

Ajanta Pharma Limited is a holding company. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, producing and marketing a range of branded and generic formulations. Its business includes branded generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, generics in the developed markets of the United States and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs103,901.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.01
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 1.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about AJPH.NS

BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma gets final approval for Entacapone tablets from U.S. FDA

* Says received the final approval for Entacapone tablets from US FDA

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says U.S. unit launches eletriptan hydrobromide tablets

* Says launched eletriptan hydrobromide tablets in US market through our wholly owned subsidiary, Ajanta Pharma USA Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 947.9 million rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co

* Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago

03 May 2017
