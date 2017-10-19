Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)
AKCNS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
11.51TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.67TL (-5.50%)
Prev Close
12.18TL
Open
12.21TL
Day's High
12.22TL
Day's Low
11.51TL
Volume
322,359
Avg. Vol
130,135
52-wk High
15.30TL
52-wk Low
11.00TL
About
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Akcansa) is a Turkey-based manufacturer of cement, clinker, ready-mixed concrete (RMC) and aggregates. It is also engaged in port operations in Canakkale and Ambarli. Akcansa provides its products and services to various countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Italy and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,182.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|191.45
|Dividend:
|1.24
|Yield (%):
|10.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09