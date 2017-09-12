Edition:
India

Arkema SA (AKE.PA)

AKE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

106.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.95 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
€104.10
Open
€104.50
Day's High
€107.00
Day's Low
€104.40
Volume
349,797
Avg. Vol
218,337
52-wk High
€107.00
52-wk Low
€80.44

Chart for

About

Arkema S.A. is a chemical producer, which provides specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The Company manufactures a range of products for industries, including construction, packaging, chemical, automotive, electronics, food and pharmaceutical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: High... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,806.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 75.72
Dividend: 2.05
Yield (%): 1.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about AKE.PA

U.S. regulator probes Arkema's safety practices after Texas fires

HOUSTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether chemical maker Arkema SA followed safety rules at its Crosby, Texas, plant where chemical containers exploded and burned for days after flooding from Hurricane Harvey, an EPA official said on Monday.

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-U.S. regulator probes Arkema's safety practices after Texas fires

HOUSTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether chemical maker Arkema SA followed safety rules at its Crosby, Texas, plant where chemical containers exploded and burned for days after flooding from Hurricane Harvey, an EPA official said on Monday.

12 Sep 2017

US regulator probes Arkema's safety practices after Texas fires

HOUSTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether chemical maker Arkema SA followed safety rules at its Crosby, Texas plant where several chemical containers caught fire after flooding from Hurricane Harvey, an EPA official said on Monday.

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Police and EMTs sue Arkema over chemical plant fire after Harvey

HOUSTON, Sept 7 Police and emergency workers filed suit on Thursday against French chemicals company Arkema SA, claiming they were injured after it failed to take adequate steps to avoid a fire at its Crosby, Texas, plant after Hurricane Harvey.

08 Sep 2017

Police and EMTs sue Arkema over chemical plant fire after Harvey

HOUSTON, Sept 7 Police and emergency workers filed suit on Thursday against French chemicals company Arkema SA, claiming it failed to take adequate steps to avoid a fire at its Crosby, Texas, plant after Hurricane Harvey.

08 Sep 2017

Evacuation lifted around Arkema's flooded Texas chemical plant

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 French chemical firm Arkema SA said an evacuation zone put in place amid fears that more flammable organic pesticides at its flooded plant in Crosby, Texas, would explode was lifted on Monday after the materials were ignited in a controlled burn.

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Evacuation zone around Arkema Crosby facility lifted

* 1.5 MILE EVACUATION ZONE LIFTED FOR AREA SURROUNDING ARKEMA CROSBY FACILITY

04 Sep 2017

Texas chemical plant to burn containers at risk of explosion -officials

HOUSTON, Sept 3 The operators of a Crosby, Texas, chemical factory that ran out of electricity needed to keep flammable material refrigerated will burn the remaining trailers holding the substance, officials said on Sunday.

04 Sep 2017

Union Pacific says Arkema chemical plant fire hindering line repairs

HOUSTON Union Pacific Corp said on Saturday repairs to a rail line damaged by Tropical Stormy Harvey are being hindered by a fire at an Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

03 Sep 2017

Union Pacific says Arkema chemical plant fire hindering line repairs

HOUSTON, Sept 2 Union Pacific Corp said on Saturday repairs to a rail line damaged by Tropical Stormy Harvey are being hindered by a fire at an Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

03 Sep 2017
» More AKE.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates