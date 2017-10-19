Edition:
Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)

AKG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.24
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
957,763
52-wk High
$5.47
52-wk Low
$0.99

About

Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company's segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company's principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company's Project 5M will upgrade the plant's throughput to five metric tons per annum and... (more)

Beta: 2.26

Beta: 2.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $256.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 203.45
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about AKG.TO

BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results

* Asanko Gold Inc - quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Asanko Gold acquires Miradani Gold Project

* Asanko Gold acquires large, highly prospective Miradani Gold Project, adjacent to Asanko Gold Mine

23 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Donald Smith & Co reports 10.03 pct passive stake in Asanko Gold ‍​as of Aug 30

* Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.03 percent passive stake in Asanko Gold Inc ‍​as of August 30 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2elkjFO) Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces Q2 2017 production results

* Quarterly gold production of 46,017 ounces and gold sales of 48,461 ounces

19 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Asanko says liquidity likely to be over $100 mln by 2nd-qtr 2018

June 5 Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.

05 Jun 2017

Asanko Gold says liquidity likely to be over $100 mln by Q2 2018

June 5 Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms organic growth plan

* Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation

05 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-Asanko Gold stock slides as investors weigh stock short

TORONTO, June 1 Asanko Gold Inc shares closed nearly 8 percent lower on Thursday after whipsawing between gains and losses during the session, as investors weighed hedge fund Muddy Waters' short bet against the stock with rebuttals by the company and equity analysts.

02 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws, weighed by drop in Asanko Gold

TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.

01 Jun 2017

UPDATE 3-Asanko Gold disputes short-seller's claim after stock dives

VANCOUVER/TORONTO, May 31 Asanko Gold Inc on Wednesday disputed claims by U.S. hedge fund Muddy Waters that the Canadian company would run out of cash due to problems with its Ghana mining operations.

01 Jun 2017
