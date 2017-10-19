Edition:
Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (AKSGY.IS)

AKSGY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.11TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.02TL (+0.65%)
Prev Close
3.09TL
Open
3.10TL
Day's High
3.14TL
Day's Low
3.09TL
Volume
150,747
Avg. Vol
404,052
52-wk High
3.62TL
52-wk Low
2.53TL

About

Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS, a subsidiary of Akkok Holding, is a Turkey-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's main business activity is to invest in properties, capital market instruments on real estate projects, rights on real estates, and to engage in other real estate based activities. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.11
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,341.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 430.09
Dividend: 0.21
Yield (%): 13.41

