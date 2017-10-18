Akzo cuts profit goal for second time since fending off PPG AMSTERDAM Paint maker Akzo Nobel warned its operating profit would not grow at all this year, in a further retreat from performance promises made to investors to fend off a 26-billion-euro ($31 billion) takeover approach in May. |

Akzo Nobel Q3 operating profit misses analysts' estimates AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating earnings of 383 million euros ($451 million) on Wednesday, citing "headwinds" at its marine coatings business and margin pressures from rising raw material costs.

Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA - source * GEA shares rise 6.7 pct to highest since mid-April (Adds source and analyst quotes)

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel expands pharma salt production in Denmark * PHARMACEUTICAL GRADE SALT IS USED IN DIALYSIS, AS A BASE MATERIAL FOR LIQUID MEDICATIONS AND IN DIETARY FORMULATIONS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Private equity readies debt to buy Akzo's Specialty Chemicals: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON Private equity firms looking to bid for Akzo Nobel's Specialty Chemicals business, which could be valued at up to 9 billion euros, will be offered debt financing of up to 6 billion euros ($7 billion), people close to the situation said.