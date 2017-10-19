AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)
29.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$29.32
--
--
--
--
478,201
$35.55
$26.87
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,891.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|172.29
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|7.40
Financials
BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83
* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent
BRIEF-AltaGas announces aggregate $450 mln medium-term note offerings
* AltaGas Ltd announces aggregate $450 million medium-term note offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal
* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal
BRIEF-AltaGas does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative redeemable reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30
* Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72
* AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016
BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Gazprom PAO (GAZP.MM)
|руб125.50
|-1.20
|Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
|R$ 16.22
|--
|Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR3.SA)
|R$ 16.55
|--
|ONEOK, Inc. (OKE.N)
|$56.00
|+0.19
|Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)
|$22.20
|+0.25
|TransCanada Corporation (TRP.TO)
|$61.87
|--
|TransCanada Corporation (TRP_pa.TO)
|$20.32
|--
|TransCanada Corporation (TRP_pc.TO)
|$17.28
|--
|Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)
|$4.32
|--
|Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY.TO)
|--
|--