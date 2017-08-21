Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)
ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.45TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.12TL (+1.64%)
Prev Close
7.33TL
Open
7.35TL
Day's High
7.45TL
Day's Low
7.25TL
Volume
2,155,466
Avg. Vol
1,853,199
52-wk High
7.47TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL
About
Alarko Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company. Alarko Group companies operate in contracting, industry and trade, energy, tourism, seafood, real estate investments and property development sectors. The Contracting Group companies operate as general contractors, and are engaged in the construction of commercial buildings... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,499.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|223.47
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|4.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|18.10
|14.09
BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 63.1 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 193.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 121.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO