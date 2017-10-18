Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)
65.70INR
3:44pm IST
Rs0.60 (+0.92%)
Rs65.10
Rs65.30
Rs65.90
Rs64.70
1,475,140
2,988,860
Rs92.40
Rs57.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs53,974.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|800.21
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 18
Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3143.60 NSE 24934.00 ============= TOTAL 28077.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17
Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 billion rupees via QIP Source text: http://bit.ly/2ykrmtE Further company coverage:
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6
Oct 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25186.70 NSE 72211.60 ============= TOTAL 97398.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28
Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 27
Sep 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26951.10 NSE 72259.30 ============= TOTAL 99210.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank introduces two-tier saving bank interest rate from Oct 1
* Says to introduce 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f 01 Oct
BRIEF-Reliance Industries to buy assets of Kemrock Industries
* Says Reliance Industries to acquire assets of Kemrock Industries.
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.45 pct
* Says reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of bank with effect from 01.09.2017