Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

65.70INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs65.10
Open
Rs65.30
Day's High
Rs65.90
Day's Low
Rs64.70
Volume
1,475,140
Avg. Vol
2,988,860
52-wk High
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

About

Allahabad Bank is a banking company. The Company's principal products/services are debenture/ security trusteeship fees and custodian fees. It operates through four business segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/ wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking business. It offers personal banking; social banking; micro,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs53,974.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 800.21
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ALBK.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 18

Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3143.60 NSE 24934.00 ============= TOTAL 28077.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

18 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 bln rupees via QIP ‍​

* Says approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 billion rupees via QIP ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ykrmtE Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk

09 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25186.70 NSE 72211.60 ============= TOTAL 97398.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

06 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28

Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

28 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 27

Sep 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26951.10 NSE 72259.30 ============= TOTAL 99210.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank introduces two-tier saving bank interest rate from Oct ‍​‍​1

* Says to introduce 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f 01 Oct ‍​‍​

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Industries to buy assets of Kemrock Industries

* Says Reliance Industries to acquire assets of Kemrock Industries.

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.45 pct

* Says reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of bank with effect from 01.09.2017

31 Aug 2017
