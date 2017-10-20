Edition:
India

Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)

ALFAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.11MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
$20.15
Open
$20.58
Day's High
$20.63
Day's Low
$20.10
Volume
10,066,194
Avg. Vol
9,017,824
52-wk High
$29.89
52-wk Low
$18.60

Chart for

About

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. is a producer of aluminum engine components for the automotive industry and a producer of polyester (purified terephthalic acid (PTA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and fibers). The Company operates through five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra and Newpek. The Alpek segment operates in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): $111,848.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,086.35
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 2.96

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates