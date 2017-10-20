Edition:
India

Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)

ALGIL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.19
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,734
52-wk High
€47.13
52-wk Low
€26.85

Chart for

About

Groupe Guillin SA is a France-based company that specializes in the development, manufacture and marketing of plastic packaging products for use in various sectors of the food industry. It offers a range of products, including trays, plates, as well as sheets for thermoforming and various solutions for catering and meal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.22
Market Cap(Mil.): €811.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 18.53
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 1.48

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates