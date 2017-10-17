Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)
ALKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,863.30INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs33.05 (+1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,830.25
Open
Rs1,830.25
Day's High
Rs1,875.25
Day's Low
Rs1,830.25
Volume
19,106
Avg. Vol
32,261
52-wk High
Rs2,400.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,455.00
About
Alkem Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and neutraceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: pharmaceutical and investing. The Company produces generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs221,380.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.57
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|0.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Alkem Labs re-designates Sandeep Singh as MD
* sandeep Singh appointed and re-designated as managing director
BRIEF-Alkem laboratories gets inspection report from US FDA with two 483 observations
* Says has received inspection report which contains two 483 observations
BRIEF-India's Alkem Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 637.8 million rupees versus profit of 2.43 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Alkem laboratories no form 483 issued by FDA after inspection at Taloja
* Says US FDA had conducted an inspection at company's bioequivalence facility located at Taloja, India
BRIEF-India's Alkem Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol profit 1.37 billion rupees versus profit 865.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Alkem Labs says US FDA issues EIR for Baddi manufacturing facility
* Says US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Baddi manufacturing facility