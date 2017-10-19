Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)
ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
24.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40TL (-1.61%)
Prev Close
24.80TL
Open
24.86TL
Day's High
24.88TL
Day's Low
24.10TL
Volume
117,416
Avg. Vol
156,583
52-wk High
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL
About
Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (Alkim) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the mining, extraction, production and sale of chemical materials. It operates in three main segments: Chemical products, Paper and Other. The Company’s products include sodium sulfate, sodium chloride (salt), leonite, paper, and chrome. Alkim is also involved in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL576.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.73
|Dividend:
|0.83
|Yield (%):
|3.55