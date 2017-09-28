Edition:
India

Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)

ALML.L on London Stock Exchange

171.50GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.25 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
172.75
Open
161.00
Day's High
179.75
Day's Low
161.00
Volume
48,049
Avg. Vol
330,350
52-wk High
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00

Chart for

About

Allied Minds PLC (Allied Minds) is an intellectual property (IP) commercialization company. The Company is focused on venture creation within the life science and technology sectors. With extensive access to hundreds of university and federal laboratories across the United States, Allied Minds forms, funds, and operates a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.41
Market Cap(Mil.): £417.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.57
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about ALML.L

BRIEF-Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results

* ‍PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Allied Minds first-half loss widens​

* ‍HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)​

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Allied Minds ‍appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat

* Says ‍appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.​

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith CEO

* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

30 May 2017

Sovereign investors hunt for 'unicorns' in Silicon Valley

LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.

12 May 2017

Sovereign investors hunt for "unicorns" in Silicon Valley

LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.

11 May 2017

Sovereign investors hunt for "unicorns" in Silicon Valley

LONDON, May 11 Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.

11 May 2017
» More ALML.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates