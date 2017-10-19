Edition:
Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

ALO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
$5.25
Open
$5.22
Day's High
$5.27
Day's Low
$5.09
Volume
132,207
Avg. Vol
148,756
52-wk High
$7.99
52-wk Low
$3.70

Alio Gold Inc, formerly Timmins Gold Corp, is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, S.A. de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in... (more)

Beta: 2.65
Market Cap(Mil.): $238.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.62
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise

* Alio Gold receives c$3.5 million from warrant exercise and buys back 1% Ana Paula royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA

* ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAINED PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 GUIDANCE AT 20,000 TO 22,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM ITS 100% OWNED SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA, MEXICO

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify

* Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify to provide 360 virtual tour of its San Francisco mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alio Gold receives change of land use approval

* Alio Gold receives change of land use approval and provides Ana Paula project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alio Gold quarterly earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly gold sold 21,495 ounces versus 26,474 ounces last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz

* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units

* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units

29 Jun 2017
