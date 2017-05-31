Edition:
Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)

ALSEA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

58.47MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.19 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
$58.66
Open
$59.67
Day's High
$60.00
Day's Low
$58.31
Volume
2,445,152
Avg. Vol
1,484,435
52-wk High
$71.81
52-wk Low
$49.50

Alsea SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the foodservice sector. Its main activities include the operation of such reputed franchises as the Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Italianni’s, Pei Wei Asian Diner and PF Chang’s China Bistro fast-food restaurant chains,... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): $53,493.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 834.15
Dividend: 0.68
Yield (%): 1.06

Mexico's Alsea agrees to sell Grupo Axo stake to General Atlantic

MEXICO CITY Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.

31 May 2017

Exclusive: Mexico's Grupo Axo readying 3 billion peso IPO plan - sources

MEXICO CITY Mexican retail brand manager Grupo Axo has revived plans for an initial public offering of up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) that was put on ice in November over fears of a fallout from Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win, sources said on Wednesday.

11 May 2017
