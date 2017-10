BRIEF-Altran and Nokia expand strategic collaboration * ALTRAN AND NOKIA EXPAND STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DELIVER INNOVATIVE IOT SOLUTIONS FOR AUTO AND RAILWAYS SECTORS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Altamir and Apax partners announce sale by Altrafin of 8.4% of Altran share capital * SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR ANNOUNCE SALE BY THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS OF 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, AT A PRICE OF 15.0 EUROS PER SHARE

BRIEF-Apax Partners, Altamir sell Altran Technologies stake-bookrunner * Apax Partners and Altamir Subsidiary Altrafin Participations SAS intends to sell a total of 14,796,677 Altran technologies SA - Bookbuilder SocGen says